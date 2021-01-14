The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now in Powell River.

Vancouver Coastal Health workers began vaccinating eligible front-line health care workers and long-term care staff and residents in the community this week.

This is the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the community.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are not available for the general public.

Deliveries will continue to arrive and expand to other groups in the community in the weeks and months ahead, based on vaccine availability.

Those eligible for this phase of the vaccination program will include long-term care residents, staff, medical staff and essential visitors, as well as eligible acute care staff and medical staff in Powell River.

All those who are eligible for the vaccine will be contacted directly.

Following the first phase of vaccinations, most other people in B.C. will be vaccinated starting after March.

Sequencing of eligible individuals will be in phases as more vaccines arrive and are distributed province-wide.

Vaccines do more than protect the people getting vaccinated, they also protect everyone around them. The more people in a community who are vaccinated and protected from COVID-19, the harder it is for the virus to spread.

More information about the vaccination strategy and roll-out can be found on BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) website.