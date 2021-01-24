The qathet Regional is hosting a few open houses next month for its Regional Housing Needs Assessment.

The project kicked off last summer and now it’s hoping you can provide your thoughts on the draft Housing Needs Report.

Two open houses will be taking place, one on February 16th and another on February 17th, both online through Zoom.

The regional district says these open houses are for anyone who lives in the region and is interested in learning about the housing needs assessment.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to email Kai Okazaki at kokazaki@powellriver.ca.

More information can be found on the qathet Regional District’s website.