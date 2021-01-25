The War Amps Key Tag Service is turning 75.

It was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs, including CHAMP.

Key tags should be arriving soon in mailboxes across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. As soon as you get one in your mailbox, it’s activated and ready to go so you don’t have to call anyone to activate it.

The service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

War Amps public awareness officer, James Jordan, says the free service has been a huge relief for the many who have lost their keys over the years.

“If you end up losing your key the person that finds it just has to call the 1-800 number on the back or they can drop them in any mailbox across Canada and we will identify whose keys they (belong to) and return it back to the owner, and that’s a free service we’ve been offering Canadians, now, for 75 years.”

While it’s a free service, you can give back by donating to the program. All donations they receive through the service goes directly to programs that benefit adult and child amputees.

Jordan knows first-hand how much of a difference the War Amps can make. He’s an amputee who benefited from the CHAMPS program.

“It made a huge impact on my life, just providing financial coverage for my artificial limbs and allowing me to do anything that I can put my mind to,” Jordan said. “And that’s something we do for child amputees across the country, and it has such a huge impact in their lives to be able to have these artificial limbs to live normal, active lives, and participate in anything they put their minds to.”

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

While there are a lot of supporters across the country, you can voluntarily donate to the program. You can fill out a donation form that comes with the key tags or click on the donate at the top of the War Amps website. https://waramps.ca/home/

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1 800 250-3030.