Powell River’s Film Festival is spreading its wings.

It’s usually reserved for a local audience at the historic Patricia Theatre but this year, because of COVID-19, it’s going virtual.

From Feb. 5th to 16th, it will be available to watch from anywhere with the internet in B.C.

Canada’s longest continually running theatre, and home of the Festival, the Patricia has been dark since March 17 and remains that way due to public health orders.

Engaging Cinema, Engaging Minds: PRFF offers a carefully curated selection of films from Canada and around the world.

Titles include: The New Corporation, Monkey Beach, The Magnitude of All Things, and Ammonite. You can watch individual films or purchase a festival pass to see them all.

Passes to watch all 12 films in the online festival are $100 and $80 for seniors.

Single tickets to individual films are $12 and $10 for seniors.

Check out the full line up and watch trailers here.

The festival organizers are also adding some local free content about Tla’amin Nation, Powell River, qathet Regional District, and the upper Sunshine Coast.

There is also A Theatre Near You, a short film about the historic Patricia Theatre.

The Film Society says it makes education an important part of its mandate.

In addition to PRFF, it’s hosting a Youth Festival and Film Camp running from March 4th to 7th.

It will also be online and have space for 12 participants aged 15–24.

At the camp, they’ll learn filmmaking and the art of collaborating online, while making a short film in the process. Registration is now open, with the early bird deadline extended to Jan. 31st, 2021.

More information is here.

The Youth Festival also includes a 5 Minute Film Contest with cash prizes.

Entrants must be 15 to 25 and have made their film after Jan. 1st, 2020.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 23rd.

Film lineup

Ammonite. Director: Francis Lee. Language: English (120 min).

Falling. Director: Viggo Mortensen. Language: English (112 min).

Invisible Life. Director: Karim Aïnouz. Language: Portuguese with English subtitles (139 min).

The Magnitude of All Things. Director: Jennifer Abbott. Language: English (100 min)

Monkey Beach. Director: Loretta S. Todd. Language: English (105 min).

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel. Director: Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott. Language: English (106 min).

Prayer for a Lost Mitten. Director: Jean-François Lesage. Language: French, English, Haitian Creole with English subtitles (79 min).

Race to Alaska. Director: Zach Carver. Language: English (97 min).

The Reason I Jump. Director: Jerry Rothwell. Language: English (82 min).

The Story of Plastic. Director: Deia Schlosberg. Language: English (95 min).

There is No Evil. Director: Mohammad Rasoulof. Language: Farsi with English subtitles (150 min).

Zappa. Director: Alex Winter. Language: English (129 min).

All screenings include the main feature and a short by local artists or from the NFB collection.