The Community Resource Centre is missing a Bose Bluetooth speaker, foldable wagon, several packages of frozen meat, and an Asus laptop.

This comes after a break-and-enter at the centre in the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue, sometime during the night on Jan. 20th.

After a forensic examination, police were able to find evidence.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

Impaired driving case

A man is facing impaired driving charges after a late-night crash on Highway 101.

The single-vehicle crash happened last Sunday, Jan. 24th, at around 11:00pm on the highway near Bradford Road.

Police say the 26-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and ended up failing a breath sample.

He was taken back to the Powell River detachment where two further breath samples were obtained.

The driver was issued a driving prohibition and will appear in court at a later date on impaired driving charges.