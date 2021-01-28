Community Resource Centre B&E results in theft of speaker, frozen meat, laptop
RCMP Cruiser (Vista Radio stock image)
The Community Resource Centre is missing a Bose Bluetooth speaker, foldable wagon, several packages of frozen meat, and an Asus laptop.
This comes after a break-and-enter at the centre in the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue, sometime during the night on Jan. 20th.
After a forensic examination, police were able to find evidence.
Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.
Impaired driving case
A man is facing impaired driving charges after a late-night crash on Highway 101.
The single-vehicle crash happened last Sunday, Jan. 24th, at around 11:00pm on the highway near Bradford Road.
Police say the 26-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and ended up failing a breath sample.
He was taken back to the Powell River detachment where two further breath samples were obtained.
The driver was issued a driving prohibition and will appear in court at a later date on impaired driving charges.