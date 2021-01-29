The City of Powell River is taking the wheel for handyDART operations, starting in the early spring.

As of April 1st, the city will be assuming handyDART and rural paratransit operations in the region.

The existing operating agreements for rural paratransit and handyDART services expire March 31st.

The city says, as the current operator of conventional service for BC Transit, that it’s “well positioned to assume these additional operations.”

“This includes a strong understanding of transit operations, established infrastructure and strong maintenance program.”

Rural paratransit services in the area are funded by qathet Regional District.

Powell River Taxi 2001 will continue to operate those routes along with handyDART services until March 31st, and there will be no disruption of service to customers in the region.

BC Transit says it will continue to work with the City of Powell River and qathet Regional District “to ensure we are providing our customers with the most efficient and reliable service possible.”

You can find service updates and alerts in the Powell River Regional Transit System here.https://bctransit.com/powell-river/home