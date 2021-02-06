A Vancouver Island mountie is now in recovery mode, after helping a local escape from a home filled with carbon monoxide.

Yesterday morning (Feb. 5th), the Campbell River RCMP was dispatched to a home after a car was left running inside the home’s garage.

Once on scene, police noticed someone still inside the home. Three officers went in and removed the resident, but the exhaust fumes had already filled the home’s interior.

Inspector Jeff Preston says the victim was quickly sent to hospital and treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. An officer was also taken by police cruiser to a local medical facility.

“The selfless actions of the members on scene to put themselves in harm’s way to help this person makes me extremely proud today,” Preston says. “Their efforts without a doubt prevented a tragedy.”

While Preston adds that the officer shouldn’t have any lasting effects from the exposure, there’s no word on the status of the victim.

He’s now sending out an important reminder: at high concentrations, carbon monoxide can kill within a few minutes. To learn more, visit Health Canada’s website.