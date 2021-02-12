Numerous non-profits in Powell River are getting a helping hand from the Province.

Through B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants, a total of $11 million will be handed out to conservation and public safety programs provincewide this year.

$6.3 million will be divvied up amongst 132 organizations offering emergency and lifesaving services, with the extra $4.8 million split between 138 environmental organizations.

Here in Powell River, non-profits receiving funding include:

Powell River Community Radio Society – $8,500

The British Columbia Search Dog Association – $106,000

Wild Ocean Whale Society – $16,700

Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society – $9,500

Minister of Municipal Affairs, Josie Osborne, says that the Province is committed to supporting local organizations involved in a variety of activities that help build vibrant, healthy communities.

“This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come,” Osborne says.

A full list of environment and public safety grant recipients can be found here.