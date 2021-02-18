Better high-speed internet access is coming to northern parts of the Sunshine Coast.

Rural Economic Development minister Maryam Monsef says $6.7 million is going to TELUS Communications to upgrade high-speed internet in the region.

The north Sunshine Coast is one of several regions receiving the upgrade.

Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country Liberal MP Patrick Weiler says reliable, high-speed Internet is essential to health, safety, work and education.

He says Ottawa’s investment is an important step in “providing better connection to hundreds of homes on the Sunshine Coast.”

According to Monsef, “high-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural British Columbia.”

The federal government intends to connect 98 percent of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and hit a national target of 100 percent connectivity by 2030.