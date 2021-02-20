The BC SPCA’s community animal spay/neuter grant is back for its ninth year, stronger than ever.

COVID-19 has put a damper on addressing cat overpopulation issues, so the society is stepping up to help a total of 11 partner groups across the province.

The funds will help tackle some of the new challenges groups are now facing, including spay-neuter delays, travel restrictions, and reduced capacity in staff and volunteers.

Partner charities, veterinarians and non-profit organizations receiving funding include:

Canadian Animal Assistance Team – Bella Bella

Campbell River Partners in Animal Welfare – Alert Bay

Catspan Ferals Registered Charity – Nanoose Bay

CATS Meow Society – Port Hardy

Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven – Chilliwack

Invermere Companion Animal Network (ICAN) – Invermere

Kitty Cat Pals – Comox

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) – Langley

Pawz United Rescue Society (PURS) – Prince Rupert

Spirit Mission Rescue Society – Bella Bella

Robson Valley Spay and Neuter Society – Valemount

According to BC SPCA outreach specialist Marieke van der Velden, “The efforts of our grantees are now more important than ever and we are excited to make this work possible.”

By partnering with local groups, she says the BC SPCA is able to reach more cats and reduce the suffering of countless cats and kittens.

“In addition to preventing population growth, fixing these cats also improves the health of the individual cats and the human community in which they live and reduces human-animal conflict,” van der Velden adds.

To learn more about the grant program and past recipients, visit the BC SPCA’s website.