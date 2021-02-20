BC SPCA funding helps address cat overpopulation
Photo supplied by: BC SPCA
The BC SPCA’s community animal spay/neuter grant is back for its ninth year, stronger than ever.
COVID-19 has put a damper on addressing cat overpopulation issues, so the society is stepping up to help a total of 11 partner groups across the province.
The funds will help tackle some of the new challenges groups are now facing, including spay-neuter delays, travel restrictions, and reduced capacity in staff and volunteers.
Partner charities, veterinarians and non-profit organizations receiving funding include:
- Canadian Animal Assistance Team – Bella Bella
- Campbell River Partners in Animal Welfare – Alert Bay
- Catspan Ferals Registered Charity – Nanoose Bay
- CATS Meow Society – Port Hardy
- Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven – Chilliwack
- Invermere Companion Animal Network (ICAN) – Invermere
- Kitty Cat Pals – Comox
- Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) – Langley
- Pawz United Rescue Society (PURS) – Prince Rupert
- Spirit Mission Rescue Society – Bella Bella
- Robson Valley Spay and Neuter Society – Valemount
According to BC SPCA outreach specialist Marieke van der Velden, “The efforts of our grantees are now more important than ever and we are excited to make this work possible.”
By partnering with local groups, she says the BC SPCA is able to reach more cats and reduce the suffering of countless cats and kittens.
“In addition to preventing population growth, fixing these cats also improves the health of the individual cats and the human community in which they live and reduces human-animal conflict,” van der Velden adds.
To learn more about the grant program and past recipients, visit the BC SPCA’s website.