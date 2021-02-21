Starting this week, the Powell River RCMP will be launching a new program aimed at protecting members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

It’s called the ‘Safe Place Program’.

Constable Rod Wiebe with the Powell River RCMP says it allows participating businesses and organizations to be recognized and identified as a safe haven for members of the LGBTQ2S+ community if they are a victim of crime, are feeling unsafe, or are in distress.

“Participation in the program is really very simple; a business, organization, school or institution fills out an application form and pledges to agree to instruct the organization’s employees to assist the victims and/or witnesses to anti-LGBTQ2S+ crimes by calling police on their behalf and allowing them to remain on their premise until police arrive.”

“Participating organizations will be provided a Safe Place decal and poster to display in their window or other conspicuous spots,” explained Wiebe.

If you are a business, organization, school or other institution that would like to take part in or are interested in finding out more information about the Safe Place Program, your asked to reach out to Staff Sergeant Rod Wiebe at 604-485-6255 or via e-mail at rod.wiebe@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.