The beautification of Powell River businesses returns this year.

The city has again partnered with Community Futures Powell River for the Business Façade Improvement Program.

It’s all about sprucing up storefronts in the city’s commercial areas.

This year, the program is expanding beyond Marine Avenue, Cranberry and Townsite to include the Joyce Avenue corridor.

The City and Community Futures will select up to 10 businesses to work with an architectural designer to improve their storefronts.

Businesses looking to take part have until March 15th to show their interest.

The program offers a 50 per cent matching grant of up to $3,000 per building or project, or up to $6,000 if the building is on a street corner for projects valued at $10,000 or more.

To support businesses or building owners needing a loan to participate,

Community Futures is offering a preferred loan program with competitive terms.

Applicants will propose improvements to the street fronts of their business, including outside lighting, awnings, doors, windows, architectural elements, paint, siding, moulding, and trim.

The program doesn’t include landscaping, outdoor furniture, interior improvements, routine maintenance, or structural repairs.

Construction must be completed by Dec. 31st.

According to the city, “research shows that attractive business façades help residents to feel prouder of their community and leave visitors feeling more welcomed. Commercial building improvements also typically increase in sales the year after improvements, with the increase in sales being sustained for several years.”



More details and an application link is here.