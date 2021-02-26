Drugs, cash, and weapons.

Those were seized from a supportive housing complex in Powell River after police executed two search warrants on Feb. 18th and 19th.

Originally police were searching for a gun, but once they gained entry into the specific unit at the complex on Joyce Avenue, they said it “became evident” that drugs were being trafficked there.

A second search warrant was granted and the subsequent search netted a variety of drugs including methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and prescription medications.

Also seized during the investigation was a prohibited weapon, stolen property and close to $10,000 in cash and cash equivalents.

A 61-year-old man who lives in the unit was arrested and faces charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking, Possession of a prohibited weapon, Possession of stolen property and trafficking in firearms.

He’s scheduled to appear in Powell River Provincial Court on April 20th.