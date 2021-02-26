An online petition has been launched to get junior hockey players in B.C. back in game action.

Called ‘Allow the BCHL and WHL to return to play asap,’ it’s addressed to Premier John Horgan, health minister Adrian Dix, and provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

It points out that while the QMJHL, NCAA, USHL, NAHL, AJHL, SJHL, and now the WHL (in other provinces) are moving ahead with their return to play protocols, this isn’t the case with the BCHL and WHL in British Columbia.

“As we see all other junior hockey leagues playing and kids from those leagues being scouted and potentially drafted while our BC kids sit on the sidelines we call on John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry, and Adrian Dix to allow the BCHL and WHL to return to play before it is too late,” the petition reads.

You can link to the petition here.