Heads up to anyone looking to take the ferry connecting Comox (Little River) to Powell River (Westview) today.

The Salish Orca has cancelled the following sailings due to high winds:

3:25 pm departing Little River

5:15 pm departing Powell River

7:10 pm departing Little River

8:45 pm departing Powell River

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” BC Ferries said.

“We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”