The province’s state of emergency is staying in place for the next couple of weeks at least.

It’s been extended to March 16th, which allows police and other enforcement officials to use measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

This includes issuing tickets to owners, operators and event organizers who host large gatherings and events.

Tickets can range from $2,300 tickets to owners or organizers, to $230 for anyone who refuses to leave a large party or gathering. Anyone who refuses to wear a face mask in public indoor spaces could also be looking at a $230 fine.

“We need to keep following public health orders so we can all get through this next period safely until more vaccines are ready,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“In the meantime, orders will continue to be enforced for those who refuse to do their part and risk undoing the progress we’ve made so far.”

In yesterday’s update, the province reported 438 new cases of COVID-19.

There are 4,679 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 8,445 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

A further 75,255 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 243 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care.

From Monday to Tuesday, there has been

137 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region,

249 in the Fraser Health region,

19 in the Island Health region,

16 in the Interior Health region, and

17 in the Northern Health region.

On Vancouver Island, 44 active cases on the South Island, 170 on the Central Island, and 77 on the North Island which includes places like the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Port Hardy.

There have been 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern in our province, for a total of 182 cases.

As of yesterday, 283,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 86,537 of which are second doses.

There were also two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,365 deaths in B.C. since the start of the pandemic.