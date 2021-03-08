Excellent news for Paper Excellence and those who work at the plant in Powell River.

The company confirmed today that it plans to restart Number 11 Paper Machine at Catalyst Powell River, on or around May 1st.

Paper Excellence says this restart reflects the recent recovery in global paper markets and its “long-term commitment to the Powell River facility.”

A total of 200 jobs will return with the startup of the paper machine.

The machine was curtailed last spring after an external malware attack, and the COVID-19 pandemic simultaneously impacted the mill’s paper production as well as global paper demand.

“This is long-awaited good news for Powell River,” said Patrick Corriveau, Vice President of Paper and Packaging at Paper Excellence.

“We deeply appreciate the patience shown by our employees. We know the extended curtailment had a significant impact on them, their families, our business partners, and the greater community.”

Paper Excellence says it “continues to be hopeful” that improved global paper markets will enable it to restart the mill’s second paper machine later in 2021.

Paper Excellence’s Powell River mill manufactures paper products.

In 2019, the company says the mill used 93 percent renewable energy and has reduced its carbon emissions by 79 percent since 1990.