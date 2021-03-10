A woman is facing charges after reportedly threatening to kill two people in Powell River.

The Powell River RCMP says Sunday morning’s report was the most recent in an ongoing investigation of uttering threats, and the woman was on conditions of no contact with the victims.

She was found near the victims’ home and was arrested for uttering threats and breaching her conditions.

She was held in custody for a court hearing and the judge ordered her to stay in custody until all of her charges are dealt with in court.

Weapons report

A report of a handgun in a woman’s home on Joyce Avenue wasn’t quite what it seemed.

Police received a report on March 3rd, that the gun had been kept underneath a pillow on her bed.

Police spoke to the woman outside the home, and she told officers that it was a pellet gun, and that she also had a machete for safety.

Officers investigated and confirmed that it was in fact, a pellet gun.

Both the pellet gun and machete were handed over to police to be destroyed.

The Powell River RCMP is reminding everyone that police treat gun reports as if the guns are real, until proven otherwise.

They say pellet guns and gun replicas can look very much like real guns, can easily be mistaken for real guns, and should be stored properly at all times for everyone’s safety.

Vehicle thefts

Lock your vehicle doors, make sure all valuables are removed, and, most importantly, make sure the keys are not inside.

That’s the advice from Powell River RCMP, which received nine reports of thefts involving motor vehicles in February.