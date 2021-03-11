The Zunga Bus pilot project is aimed at increasing on-demand bus services in the region and will be running 7 days a week from 12pm to 7:30pm. Photo provided by the City of Powell River

A ride on the Zunga Bus is now just a phone call away.

In the city’s efforts to make the bus available to more people, it’s added a phone booking call centre for anyone who can’t access the Zunga app on their smartphone.

The bus is unique because it doesn’t follow a specific route, but instead, operates more like a ride-hailing service with people signing up and requesting a ride.

You can book rides on the same day or the day before by calling 1-833-951-3869.

The call centre service is available 24/7.

If you have a smartphone, you can book through the Zunga Bus app.

The Zunga Bus began serving Powell River’s Westview neighbourhood in February.

Its routes are in real time based on user requests.

You will be sharing pick-ups and drop-offs with other passengers but the city says you will get to your destination on time.

Zunga Bus serves Westview from 11 am to 6:30 pm, 7 days a week.

The fare is $2.25 per ride and is paid via credit card through the app or by phone. No cash is accepted on the bus.

Those who do not have a credit card can purchase a prepaid credit card at Canada Post, or sign up for a pre-paid credit card at most banks.

Zunga Bus service is door-to-door in most of Westview.

In special areas like Willingdon and Marine avenues, Zunga Bus uses designated stops.

If you are catching your ride in a special area, the app or the phone operator will direct you to the closest stop.

The Zunga Bus pilot project is made possible through a partnership between the City and the federal Innovative Solutions Canada program.