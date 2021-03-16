Not even a month had passed since the 61-year-old man was arrested for drug and weapons offences in Powell River before he was arrested again after another drug trafficking investigation.

On March 10th at around 12:30pm, Powell River police were doing a drug investigation in the 4800 block of Joyce Avenue when officers saw what they believed was a drug deal taking place between several people.

All three men were arrested, resulting in the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, over $4200 in cash and a vehicle.

Ryan Ross has been charged with multiple counts of drug and weapons offences.

He was taken before a Justice and has been released on several conditions including house arrest.

Two other Powell River residents, ages 69 and 50, were released from custody to appear in Powell River Provincial Court on April 20th.