You have one day left to help name a new RCMP service dog.

The Police Dog Service Training Centre in Innisfail, Alberta, is asking young Canadians to help name 13 german shepherd puppies.

Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve these puppies well in their careers with the RCMP.

When thinking of names, the RCMP says it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff and while there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

If your suggestion is one of the winners, you will get a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup you got to name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

There are a few rules however, the names must start with the letter P, it can’t be more than 9 letters, it has to be one or two syllables, and you have to be between four to 14 years old.

You only get one entry and have to submit your name suggestion before the end of the day on March 18th.

Winners and the winning names will be announced on April 28th, on the RCMP website and social media.

If you want to get involved, visit the RCMP’s website.