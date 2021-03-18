The Powell River Kings are gearing up for the upcoming BC Hockey League pod season.

The Kings have signed 11 players to complete the 25 players needed for a full roster.

The signings include players from across BC and beyond with seven hailing from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and, notably, two Powell River products.

The two local boys are 2004-born goaltender Nick Peters, and 2002-born Keagen Abbott. He last played for the Comox Valley Glacier Kings.

“We are excited to have these players join us for the season. Unfortunately for many of them, their seasons were cancelled earlier in the year and we are fortunate that they have committed to joining us during this time,” says head coach Brock Sawyer. “I am confident that they can integrate with our group and contribute well. This is an opportunity for the players to showcase themselves and we are happy as an organization to provide that to them. I am sure the players that have been here all year will do a good job welcoming them to the Kings and helping them adjust to Junior A hockey.”

Goaltenders:

Jakob Drapeau – YOB: 2000, Hometown: Prince George, BC, Last Team: Kamloops (KIJHL)

Nick Peters – YOB: 2004, Hometown: Powell River, BC, Last Team: Okanagan Elite 15 (CSSHL)

Defence:

Keagen Abbott – YOB: 2002, Hometown, Powell River, BC, Last Team: Comox Valley (VIJHL)

Sam Belanger – YOB: 2004, Hometown: Montreal, QC, Last Team: Vancouver NW (BC U18)

Curtis Gould – YOB: 2003, Hometown: Princeton, BC, Last Team: Princeton (KIJHL)

Brody Johnston – YOB: 2003, Hometown: Vanderhoof, BC, Last Team: Kamloops (KIJHL)

Dylan Malarchuk – YOB: 2002, Hometown: Calgary, AB, Last Team: Columbia Valley (KIJHL)

Forwards:

Lex Friesen – YOB: 2002, Hometown: Brandon, MB, Last Team: Kamloops (KIJHL)

Tyden McWillis – YOB: 2003, Hometown: Kelowna, BC, Last Team: Revelstoke (KIJHL)

Aaron Neal – YOB: 2003, Hometown: North Vancouver, BC, Last Team: Vancouver NW (BC U18)

Branden Toye – YOB: 2003, Hometown: Kamloops, BC, Last Team: Kamloops (KIJHL)

While the Kings are looking forward to the COVID-shortened BCHL season, over on the mainland, the Langley Rivermen are pulling the plug on theirs.

The Langley Rivermen have opted out of the 2021 BCHL Pod Concept.

Further details about the 2020-21 BCHL pod season will be released in the coming weeks.