As a part of the ongoing Coastal Flood Mapping Project, a survey team will be conducting fieldwork on Hernando, Savary, Harwood, Texada and Lasqueti islands beginning next month.

The team of scientists will be conducting fieldwork to assess the impact of potential coastal hazards.

In addition to the team on foot, a mapping vessel will also be moving along the shoreline in certain areas.

The fieldwork requires on-site geological assessments.

In order to evaluate these areas, access to the external areas of residents’ properties and yard spaces may be required.

“Flood maps help to identify the boundaries of potential flood events in order to keep the public safe and protect infrastructure and the environment,” says the district’s manager of emergency services, Ryan Thoms.

“Residents are welcome to discuss any observations relating to the project with the onsite coastal geologist when fieldwork is being conducted.”

According to the district, the coastal flood-mapping project will assist in mitigating and adapting to climate change, improve our community’s resiliency, and help to ensure proactive emergency preparedness.

For more information on the project, visit qathet.ca