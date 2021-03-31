The RCMP is telling drivers to not drive after they’ve had a few drinks.

Last Friday, officers were called to a collision on Glacier Street at Joyce Avenue around 2:00 pm.

After speaking to witnesses, police determined that a vehicle swerved on to a curb and rear- ended another vehicle, which caused that one to hit a transit bus.

The RCMP says after speaking to the driver of the first car they detected signs of impairment and as a result they conducted a field sobriety test, which the driver failed.

They were given a 24-hour driving suspension.

The RCMP was also busy last week with theft and mischief calls. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle friday morning around 8:30 am in the 4700 block of Harvie Avenue.

Police say they determined sometime between 8:00 p.m. on March 25th and 8:30 a.m. on March 26, a Dodge Caravan was stolen from the house.

On March 29th, the RCMP says they recovered the stolen van after a community member reported it. The vehicle was seized, and a forensic examination was conducted on it.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Another case is still ongoing after signs were damaged on McLeod Road and Padgett Road on Monday. Police say sometime between midnight and 5:00 am on March 28th someone was damaging parking signs and address markers in the area.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).