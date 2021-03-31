There are changes afoot at the Tree Farm License (TFL) 43, located near Powell River.

Effective immediately, B.C.’s chief forester Diane Nicholls has set new allowable annual cut (AAC) levels for TFL.

It’s now 18,540 cubic metres, a decrease of two percent, and down from the previous level of 18,957 cubic metres.

According to the province, this new AAC takes into consideration biodiversity, old-growth forest management and wildlife habitat protection, as well as social, cultural heritage and economic factors in the region.

TFL 43 is held by Homalco Forestry Limited Partnership.

It was established in 2011 to provide forest management and timber harvesting services within Homalco First Nation territory.

Located within the Sunshine Coast Natural Resource District near the Homathko River, TFL 43 covers 5,405 hectares, of which 1,846 hectares are suitable for timber harvesting.

The TFL is unique in that it consists of mostly short-rotation black cottonwood, hybrid poplar and red alder stands used in the production of deciduous fibre.

Three First Nations have asserted or established Aboriginal rights, title and interests, and treaty rights (Aboriginal interests) that overlap TFL 43: Xwemalhkwu (Homalco) First Nation, Ulkatcho First Nation and Tla’amin Nation.

The chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment, based on information ranging from technical forestry reports, First Nations and public input to the government’s social and economic goals.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 34 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.