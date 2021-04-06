The Loonies For Loggers horse trailer, used to deliver donations to the families of forestry workers in 2019. (Supplied by Rona Doucette)

Loonies For Loggers have created a new bursary in memory of two forestry workers.

On the group’s Facebook page, co-founder Tamara Meggitt said, “As everyone is aware the forestry community lost two amazing people in March, Chris Bohn and Art Wagenstein.”

She said that Wagenstein’s family has contacted them to let them know that they had requested for anyone wishing to do something in his honour to donate to Loonies For Loggers.

“After some discussion, (co-founder) Rona (Doucette) and I had decided that the best way to honour Art, as well as others, was to do a bursary. We know that the deadline is short for this year, but with your help, we can get this information shared out to all 2021 graduates within the following areas: Vancouver Island, and surrounding small islands, Powell River, and Haida Gwaii.”

It’s available to Grade 12 students pursuing post-secondary education or training in a forestry-related field.

The deadline to apply for the $1,500 bursary is June 1st.

A complete application package can be obtained by emailing Loonies for Loggers at looniesforloggers@gmail.com or by speaking with your career counsellor.

Doucette and Meggitt formed Loonies For Loggers in September 2019, to show their support to the families on Vancouver Island impacted by that year’s forestry workers strike.