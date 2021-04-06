Concern at Tla’amin Nation with the return of COVID-19 to the community.

The nation just north of Powell River has reported a new lab-confirmed case.

The nation says this shows that despite vaccinations and public health measures, “this pandemic is not done with us yet.”

Its executive council and health director are asking community members for one final push to keep cases down and our community safe as the whole province faces, “what we hope is one last challenge.”

Last September, the nation was under a State of Local Emergency Order due to a COVID outbreak, with 31 active cases.

“It has been a hard year,” the nation said on April 4th.

“We know this state of emergency has gone on for too long, and we are collectively tired, lonely and restless.

With the Tla’amin vaccine clinics last month came hope, hope that this will soon be over. We felt, for the first time in a long time, that we were moving towards better times. Even the sun came out, and it seemed like all of this would soon be over. We started making plans for summer and seeing our friends and relatives again.”

All members of the first nation have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine, but we don’t know how many chose to get it.

They say the vaccine “has unfortunately created a false sense of safety, it is a protective shield, but it does not make us bulletproof.”

Tla’amin Nation leadership has issued the following directives:

Stay home. We ask that our members do not congregate with members outside of their immediate household. It’s time to postpone any planned family dinners.

The community is closed to visitors. So, if your address is not a permanent Nation address, you should not be here until further notice. Patrols will be ramped up.

Community members who are feeling symptoms are being asked to report to the Powell River General Hospital emergency department for testing and to call ahead to let them know you’re coming.