Powell River RCMP is sharing a bizarre incident from last week.

Just before dinnertime last Thursday, police spotted a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle that was backed into a median curb on Marine Avenue.

The vehicle was still running and in gear, and the median was the only thing stopping it from moving.

After speaking to the driver of the vehicle, police detected signs of impairment.

The vehicle was placed in park and turned off.

After a sobriety test, the driver was arrested for operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and prohibited from driving.

Break and enter

The Powell River RCMP are on the lookout for some stolen items.

Last Wednesday, police received a report of a break and enter in the 4500 block of Fernwood Ave.

Sometime over the past couple weeks, someone broke into a unit and made off with an airline wrist watch, a Shimano fishing reel and rod, a pair of size 9.5 Timberland boots and a black full face HJC motorcycle helmet.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Callers will remain anonymous.