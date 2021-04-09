Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another grim reminder that B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic isn’t slowing down.

The province reported 1,262 new cases today.

That’s just 31 shy of yesterday’s single-day, record-breaking total of 1,293 confirmed cases.

Of those, 54 were in the Island Health Region and 358 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, which includes Powell River.

Variants continue to be a challenge. There are currently 4,111 cases of COVID-19 that are confirmed variants of concern B.C.. Of the total cases, 105 are active and the remaining people have recovered.

Of the active cases, 332 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, 102 of whom are in intensive care. The rest are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were also two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,495 deaths in British Columbia.

On a bright note, over one million doses (1,025,019) of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-SII COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,606 of which are second doses.

“This is a significant milestone for all of us, and we will continue to work to get vaccines into arms as soon as we can. Today, people 65 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who have received their ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter may register for their vaccine,” provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry said.