In the latest Tla’amin Nation update, council shared with residents some new restrictions in place.

As a result of the 5 positive cases over the weekend, a curfew of 8:00 pm – 8:00 am is now being introduced and all outdoor activities, no matter the size, are being asked to stop.

That includes outdoor burning to prevent harming those experiencing respiratory difficulty.

Tla’amin Nation also says The Child Development Resource Centre (Daycare) is now back in operation and pre-school will be reopening tomorrow (Tuesday).

In the written statement shared on social media it says as students return to class, it’s reminding parents that the School District is following all Provincial Public Health Restrictions to keep children safe in and outside the classroom.

