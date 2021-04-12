More people in BC can start registering for their COVID-19 vaccine.

BC Health Minister Adrian Dix confirmed another ramp-up.

Starting today (Monday), people aged 55 and up (born in 1966 or earlier) can register for their vaccine.

The same can also be said for those born in 1971 or earlier (50+) who can do so as early as Wednesday (April 14th).

A new schedule for age cohorts to register for their vaccine:

• Mon, April 12 – Born 1966 or earlier (55+)

• Wed, April 14 – Born 1971 or earlier (50+)

• Fri, April 16 – Born 1976 or earlier (45+)

• Mon, April 19 – Born 1981 or earlier (40+) — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) April 12, 2021

Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins points out that registration is now a 2-step process.

“You can register into the system to be notified when your age group becomes eligible to book an appointment and the second step is then booking an appointment. For those already eligible for the appointment side of things, they will be able to make their appointment rather quickly.”

She adds while they are following the province’s lead, eligibility does vary between communities.

“The ability to register and book appointments is broader in the Terrace/Kitimat areas. For example, anyone over the age of 18 can register now for then to be notified when they’re age group comes up for appointment bookings.”

In addition, those 45 years and up can start registering on Friday (April 16) while anyone 40 and older will be able to do so April 19th.

For a link to the online booking system, click here.

In addition, you can also call the Provincial call centre between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 1 833 838-2323 or stop by in person at the nearest Service BC location.

There are three steps to register to book a vaccine appointment:

1. Register: First, register when it’s your turn and get a confirmation code.

2. Book: Book a vaccine appointment when you get an email, text, or phone call telling you you’re eligible to book based on your age.

3. Get vaccinated: Visit a vaccine clinic to get your vaccine dose.

To preserve system capacity, wait until your age group is called to register.