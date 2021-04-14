Refusing to wear a mask inside a business on Joyce Avenue ended up, literally, costing a 66-year-old man.

The Powell River RCMP was called after the senior started a commotion last Wednesday morning after he went inside and became belligerent and rude when asked by staff to put a mask on.

He then refused to leave.

The man was issued two violation tickets for failure to wear a face-covering in a public indoor space and abusive and belligerent behaviour under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act.

The fines totalled $660.

Indoor gathering draws police response

Meanwhile, Powell River RCMP officers had to break up a small indoor gathering in the 6400 block of King Avenue on Saturday night.

Police attended and spoke to the 24-year-old homeowner who admitted to having ten people inside his house from multiple households.

He was issued a $230 fine for promoting a non-compliant event under the Covid-19 Related Measures Act.

All guests agreed to leave when asked.