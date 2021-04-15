Supplied by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The Powell River Division of Family Practice says we can’t let our guard down.

In a Facebook post, it says “the third wave of the pandemic has arrived in Powell River.”

This comes as the BC Centre for Disease Control reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for the Powell River Local Health Area from April 4th to 10th.

The area includes the City of Powell River, qathet Regional District (minus Lasqueti), and Tla’amin Nation, which has seen five cases and has a 9:00pm to 6:00am curfew in place.

The division says these high case numbers remind us of the importance of strictly following Public Health guidelines to:

wear a mask in indoor public settings,

wash your hands properly and regularly,

do not travel unless it is essential,

do not gather inside your residence with anyone other than members of your household (or if you live alone in your core bubble), and

do not gather outdoors with more than 10 people, and keep those 10 people consistent.

The Powell River Division is a community-based group of family physicians and facilitators working together to, the group says, “improve practice, foster an open discussion for current topics, and achieve proactive change in common healthcare goals.”