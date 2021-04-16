The Patricia Theatre is at a crossroads.

The Powell River landmark is the oldest, continuously operating theatre in Canada.

However, the Powell River Film Society says it could be lost if they can’t raise enough funds to purchase, restore and operate the theatre.

The society plans to preserve the historic aesthetic of the venue, while upgrading comfort and cinematic and audio quality.

It says it’s committed to restoring its original murals, décor, stained glass and metal canopy and flag pole – elements that define the theatre’s position amongst heritage buildings.

But there are significant challenges ahead.

Managing partner Ann Nelson’s mortgage is coming due at the end of April. Mix in the effects of COVID, and if nothing were done, the theatre could potentially come to an end.

The society has raised money to buy the digital projection system, installed acoustic upgrades, facilitated replacing the seating, the flagpole, and the theatre curtains.

They began their most recent fundraiser at the end of 2019 and raised $15,000 to repair the leaking roof.

All told, the community has the equivalent of about $250,000 invested in the theatre.

The society has a purchase agreement with the Patricia and needs $450,000 to complete the sale.

Of this amount, roughly half is held by the First Credit Union in the mortgage.

If you want to help out, you can find a donation link here.