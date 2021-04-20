As the sun continues to shine, it means more people are out on the roads.

That’s sparking a reminder from RCMP to make sure you are paying attention.

Police say In late spring and summer, increased motorcycle and bicycle traffic means that everyone in cars and trucks have to pay extra attention to their surroundings to avoid hitting those less protected on motorcyclists or bikes.

The RCMP is also reminding those out on their motorcycles to ride safely.

“The folks on the bikes and motorcycles are reminded to closely follow the rules of the road as well, including avoiding tailgating which can cause motorists to lose sight of you,” explained Constable Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP.

Officers are also reiterating that riders must have a good helmet and say despite the nice hot weather, you should try and avoid wearing shorts and sandals while riding as a little loose gravel can lead to a lifetime of pain.

With the warm temperatures sticking around until the end of the week as well, Tyre says motorists are required to slow down when driving through or near construction sites.

“They say speed signs posted in construction zones are typically in effect 24 hrs a day/7 days a week unless otherwise posted and although it may seem odd to have to obey the speeds when no workers are visible, the reason why you should is because the road is not ready for normal speeds yet.”