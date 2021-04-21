Paper Excellence is now offering scholarships in Métis students who live in the communities where it operates.

This includes in Powell River, where its Catalyst Powell River Mill produces newsprint and uncoated mechanical specialty papers. It was also the first newsprint mill in western Canada.

The $1,000 scholarship is available to Métis high school graduates who live in operating communities in B.C. and Saskatchewan, and are entering their first year at a public university, community college or institute of technology.

“Paper Excellence understands the importance of being good neighbours and greatly values its relationships with Indigenous communities,” said Graham Kissack, Vice President, Environment, Health & Safety and Corporate Communications.

“In addition to this, investing in education continues to be a key focus for us. So, this scholarship makes sense on a lot of levels.”

Applications for the Paper Excellence Métis Scholarship are available here.

Paper Excellence also offers community and First Nations scholarships directly through each of its mills.

For more information about the local scholarships, contact the Powell River mill at 604-483-3722.