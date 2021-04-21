Some young adults in Powell River aren’t getting the memo that you shouldn’t be hosting indoor parties.

RCMP officers were called to two different gatherings over the last week.

Police say on April 16th around 10:00 pm, they got a call for a loud party in the 4200 block of Manson Ave.

When they arrived they noted six people inside the home plus the homeowner.

Officers spoke to the homeowner who confirmed that the six people were there for a party and did not live there.

The homeowner was issued a fine of $230.00 for promoting a non-compliant event under the Covid-19 Related Measures Act. Police say all the guests left after being asked by officers.

The RCMP responded to another house party the next night, on April 17th.

Around 11:20 pm, officers received a call for a rowdy party taking place in the 4500 block of Redonda Ave.

Police attended and located eleven people in the home who were from separate households.

Officers spoke to the 24 year old homeowner who was issued a fine of $230.00 for abusive or belligerent behavior under the Covid-19 Related Measures Act.