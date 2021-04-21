The Powell River RCMP is reminding everyone not to give out your personal information over the phone.

That’s because last week they received a call for a Telus phone scam making waves in the community.

Police say the victim received a call from someone claiming to be a Telus representative who said they needed a new digital cable box.

The caller then asked for the homeowner’s social insurance number.

The homeowner hung up and phoned Telus who confirmed that it was not a Telus representative that phoned her.

The Powell River RCMP would like to remind everyone to keep their personal and financial information safe at all times and not to give out any personal information over the phone to unsolicited callers.