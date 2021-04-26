Powell River Board of Education. (Supplied by School District 47)

The results are in for the School District 47 byelection.

It was held on Saturday to elect three new trustees.

The top three vote-getters, in order, were Brendan Behan, Jaclyn Miller, and Rob Hill.

They will represent the SD47 board of trustees, for the balance of the four-year term ending November 2022.

Behan received the most votes with 685 followed closely by Miller with 647. Hill garnered 475 votes to take the third seat at the board table.

Rob Hughes was in fourth place with 398 votes, followed by Tabatha Berggren (344), Serena Gill (326) and Rick Craig (273).

There were also advance polls and mail-in ballots leading up to election day.

On election day, people voted at James Thomson School, Westview School, and Kelly Creek School.