The qathet Regional District is upgrading its Regional Community Notification System and is asking residents to sign up.

The system is used to send out any critical safety information to help the community stay up-to-date in the event of an emergency.

The service is free for everyone, but the district says you have to register for it once again, even if you were already registered on the previous system.

To register for the Community Notification System, visit qathet.ca/emergency-preparedness, and click the “Enroll Here” button.