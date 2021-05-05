People living on Lasqueti Island have a little more peace of mind.

This comes as the qathet Regional Board adopts an interim emergency dispatch system for the island.

Northern 911 has been contracted to provide dispatch services for Lasqueti residents in the coming months.

The Northern 911 dispatch centre will provide a live operator 24/7 to take emergency calls and dispatch responders on the island.

“Reliable access to emergency assistance is imperative for all residents in our region. After extensive research and review, I am pleased a temporary solution has been found to offer Lasqueti Island residents and the qathet Regional District greater peace of mind and security,” said chair Patrick Brabazon.

For the time being, Lasqueti Island residents should continue to use the current emergency calling procedures.

The qRD, Northern 911 and the Lasqueti Island Volunteer Fire Department will be undergoing an implementation phase this spring to make sure the system is ready.

Once the system is deemed effective, the qRD will notify the public through media releases, and by posting on Lasqueti.ca.

People living on the island are encouraged to check for official updates as the transition to the new dispatching system begins.

“The success of dispatch services and radio coverage communication are crucial for safe and effective emergency response by Lasqueti Island first responders and fire fighters,” said Lasqueti Island Director, Andrew Fall.

“Contracting of dispatch services to Northern 911 provides a great interim solution, while the Regional District works toward a more permanent dispatch system for Lasqueti Island.”

For more information on the Lasqueti Island Volunteer Fire Department, please visit qathet.ca.