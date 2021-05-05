Assault and break and enter cases are highlighting this week’s update from the Powell River RCMP.

Last Friday (April 30th) at around 5:50 am, police were called to a fight behind 7050 Glacier St. Two women got into an argument, and one attacked the other, injuring her face and head.

“The female was arrested for assault causing bodily harm,” police say.

The following Sunday (May 2nd), RCMP was called after a home in the 4800 block of Lesley Cres. was broken into. The home owner’s debit card was stolen and then quickly used at multiple stores around town.

However, thanks to help from the public, the suspect – a 23-year-old woman – was found, and police say charges of both break and enter and theft are being recommended.