Powell River is celebrating a milestone in its COVID-19 response.

According to the Powell River Division of Family Practice, over 10,000 people in the local health area (which includes City of Powell River, qathet Regional District minus Lasqueti, and Tla’amin Nation) have now been vaccinated against the virus.

The physicians say that as of this week, more than 50 percent of people in the area will have received their first shot.

“A huge thank you to all the health care workers, staff, administration, and volunteers who have helped to make this happen around our region, including vaccination clinics on Texada, at Tla’amin Health, local pharmacies, Powell River General Hospital, and the Recreation Complex,” they said on their Facebook page.

“As our supply of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna) has dramatically increased, the eligible age categories for booking are being lowered rapidly. Anyone 18 years or older can now register at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca and will be notified in the coming days or weeks when they can book an appointment.”

(If you do not have internet access you can register by phone at 1-833-838-2323.)

After registering watch for an email, phone call, or SMS text message with more information on how to book your appointment. You may not get a notice to book your appointment on the same day you register.

The division says there is currently no vaccine supply at local pharmacies, “but more AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to become available again soon and pharmacies are still taking direct registrations for those over age 30.”