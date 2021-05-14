Less than 500 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported today (Friday), as B.C.’s vaccination rollout forges on.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported 494 new cases this afternoon, for a total of 5,548 active cases across the province.

Island Health saw just eight new cases, and Vancouver Coastal Health – which includes Powell River – saw 140 new cases.

Of the active cases, Henry and Dix said 387 people are currently in hospital with Covid; 141 of whom are in intensive care. They also reported two new Covid related deaths today.

Vaccine Update:

With over 2.3 million doses now in the arms of B.C.’ers, Henry and Dix said “our vaccines are working.”

“They are protecting those who are at highest risk and as everyone gets vaccinated, they will protect you and the people around you, too.”

Starting today, anyone 25 and older can book their vaccine. And by the end of the weekend, all adults 18 and older across B.C. will be eligible.

“Don’t wait until you are eligible to book,” they added. “Rather, take two minutes today to register in advance to fast-track your appointment booking.”

According to Henry and Dix, the fastest way to get your vaccine is by registering. You can register in one of three ways: through a provincial call-centre between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm (Pacific time) at 1 (833) 838-2323; in person at the nearest Service BC location; or online, 24-7, at: https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated