Man arrested for threatening to stab another passenger aboard BC Ferries vessel
Salish Orca. (Photo supplied by BC Ferries)
A BC Ferries passenger has a court date after threatening to stab someone.
It happened last Saturday on the Salish Orca vessel that connects Powell River and Comox.
Just before noon, Powell River RCMP received a report of threats from the BC Ferries Chief Office.
Police responded and found that the man was packing a folding knife.
He was arrested for uttering threats and released to appear in court.
BC Ferries said at the time that a “police incident” had caused a 26 minute delay in service.