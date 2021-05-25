Upgrades and renos are happening across the city, thanks to a huge influx of cash from the Powell River Community Forest grants.

A 2020 dividend cheque for $2,360,972.57 was presented to the city during last Thursday’s council meeting.

At the same meeting, Council approved the Spring 2021 Community Forest grants for $1,534,064.58.

The funding is being distributed among 11 organizations, including the city.

A total of $720,464 in funding was approved for the Recreation Complex.

The largest among the grants is $414,000 to improve accessibility with the installation of an elevator to connect the lower and upper floors.

Funding will also be used for the purchase of a new electric ice resurfacer, the ice-plant heat recovery project, replacement tables and chairs, and skate-shop shelving.

“Over the years, Community Forest has really come to the table for us,” said manager of recreation, Neil Pukesh.

“With our strategic focus on energy efficiencies and accessibility, they’ve really gotten behind what we’re trying to do here, and that’s to address the aging infrastructure of the facility, modernize the look and feel, make it easier for everyone in the community to access our programs, and reduce our carbon emissions. This is the hub in our community, and without the Community Forest, I don’t know where we’d be.”

The PRCF is an independent corporation set up by the city in 2006 when it received a provincial Community Forest Agreement to manage 7,100 hectares of forest area.

Profits are returned to the community through the Powell River Community Forest Reserve fund.

Since its inception, $18,418,859 has been deposited into the fund and 204 grants have been awarded.

“We’re just about to complete a Community Forest recognition wall at the Complex as a way of saying thanks,” said Pukesh. “It’s a beautiful and dynamic display, with photos of different projects over the years, and the major recipients of their proceeds. We think it’s appropriate recognition for everything they’ve done for the community.”

Other organizations receiving Spring 2010 Community Forest grants are: