High school grads can ride the bus for free next month.

BC Transit and partner communities are once again offering the popular ‘GradPASS’ program for graduating Grade 12 students.

This means grads from participating schools in over 70 B.C. communities – including Powell River – will be able to ride the bus for free for two days of their choice during the month of June.

BC Transit says ‘GradPASS’ was first introduced in Vancouver in 1988 to encourage safe transportation options during prom season. The Victoria Regional Transit System adopted the program in 1990, with other communities following suit over the years.

To use their free pass, grads only need to scratch off their two chosen travel days (does not need to be consecutive) and show the card with valid student I.D. to their bus driver at the time of boarding.

‘GradPASS’ cards are distributed to students by participating schools in late May. Find more information about ‘GradPASS’ on BC Transit’s website.