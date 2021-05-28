New emergency phone lines will soon be available for people living on Lasqueti (Lo-skee-tee) Island.

They’ll be set up starting on June 8th.

At its April 29th meeting, the qathet Regional Board adopted the implementation of Amended Option C, as an interim emergency dispatch solution for the island.

For all emergencies on Lasqueti Island the numbers to call 1-855-871-1175, or 250-954-4432.

The district has contracted Northern 911 to provide live operator dispatch services for emergency services on the island.

The Northern 911 dispatch centre will provide a live operator 24/7 to receive emergency calls and to dispatch responders on Lasqueti Island.

For the time being, Lasqueti Island residents should continue to use the current emergency calling procedures.

However, the Lasqueti Island Volunteer Fire Department (LIVFD) are wanting all island residents to be ready for the change to the new emergency calling system starting June 8th.

The qRD says it, along with Northern 911 and the fire department, have been undergoing an implementation phase in order to ensure system readiness.

The LIVFD will be circulating new emergency calling cards for residents to post in their homes.

“With these emergency dispatch numbers in place, I urge residents to prepare for the switchover and update their emergency plans and contacts,” said Lasqueti Island Director, Andrew Fall.

“This is an important step by the Regional District toward a more permanent dispatch system for Lasqueti Island.”

For information on the LIVFD, visit qathet.ca.