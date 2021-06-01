Flags at Powell River City Hall will remain at half mast until June 7th.

They were lowered on Monday, in memory of the 215 children whose remains were discovered on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops.

The city says the discovery is a tragic reminder of the harm that residential schools brought to indigenous families and survivors, and the ongoing impact to communities to this day.

“Myself and all of council are deeply saddened by this discovery and our thoughts are with the Tla’amin Nation, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, as well as with all Indigenous communities across Canada,” said Mayor Dave Formosa.

For immediate assistance to those who may need it, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.