New emergency phone numbers are up and running on Lasqueti Island.

As of yesterday, the Northern 911 dispatch centre has an operator 24/7, to take emergency calls and to dispatch responders on the island.

The qathet Regional District (qRD), Northern 911 and the Lasqueti Island Volunteer Fire Department (LIVFD) completed the implementation and testing phase in order to ensure system readiness.

The LIVFD has distributed new emergency calling cards for residents to post in their homes and extra cards are available at the post office, Provisions, and the Blue Roof.

To implement Amended Option C, the district contracted Northern 911 to provide the live operator.

For information on the LIVFD, click here.

For all emergencies on Lasqueti Island the numbers to call are: 1-855-871-1175, or 250-954-4432.